APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

APA Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

