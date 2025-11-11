Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,983 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

