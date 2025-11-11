RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,745 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

