Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,343,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,140 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $179,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

