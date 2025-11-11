Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 41.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,200 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

