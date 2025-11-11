Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,148,000 after acquiring an additional 319,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after purchasing an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.