RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. The company had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

