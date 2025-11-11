Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 82.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,081,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,895.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 756,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 730,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.