Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as low as $17.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.6660, with a volume of 21,624 shares changing hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
