Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as low as $17.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.6660, with a volume of 21,624 shares changing hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 209,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.