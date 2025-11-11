Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $9.38. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 124,710 shares trading hands.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
