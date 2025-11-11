Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $9.38. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 124,710 shares trading hands.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

