Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.