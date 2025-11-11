Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.47 and traded as low as GBX 56. Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 56, with a volume of 45,376 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

About Windar Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.