GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as low as $14.84. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 100 shares.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 17.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

