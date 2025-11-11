Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4%

CAT opened at $570.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,662 shares of company stock worth $33,575,140. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.