Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.