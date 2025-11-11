Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $364,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1%

WFC stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.