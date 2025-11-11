Avalon Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

