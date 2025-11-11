Avalon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 14.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $580.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

