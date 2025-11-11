Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

