Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 796.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $1,092,930 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

