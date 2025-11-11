Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,841 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,715,742 shares of company stock valued at $574,788,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.