Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1,216.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 182,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 250.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,503,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,514. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,839,652. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete raised Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

