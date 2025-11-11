Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

