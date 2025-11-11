Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and traded as low as $19.83. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 54,127 shares changing hands.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $862.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

