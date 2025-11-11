Financial Survey: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) vs. Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Intergroup has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intergroup and Forestar Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $64.38 million 1.23 -$5.35 million ($2.47) -14.93 Forestar Group $1.66 billion 0.74 $203.40 million $3.29 7.38

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -8.31% N/A -5.01% Forestar Group 10.11% 10.08% 5.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intergroup and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00 Forestar Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Intergroup.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Intergroup on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

