Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $365,750,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after buying an additional 4,322,086 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $89,362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of DB opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

