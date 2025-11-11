Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,926.80. This represents a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock worth $18,806,080. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $296.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.