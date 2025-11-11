Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $616.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $665.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.