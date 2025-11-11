Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,044 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.09%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

