Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,696 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. $OLP

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 13.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 16.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 63.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLP opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 29.85%.The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 139.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

