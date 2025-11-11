Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 89.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 4,200 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,786.84. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,230.08. This represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $13.25 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

