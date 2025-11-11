Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Down 2.0%

FFIV opened at $240.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.79 and its 200 day moving average is $299.44. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.04 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

