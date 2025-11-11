FY2026 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Reduced by Analyst

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

FC stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

