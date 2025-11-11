iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is eCIO Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

eCIO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.0% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.