Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,918 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 109,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ABR opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $162.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.