Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

