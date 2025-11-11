Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,861 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 143.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

