23,424 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after acquiring an additional 135,776 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5%

BEPC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -392.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

