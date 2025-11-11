Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,781 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MFA Financial by 58.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $9,091,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 118.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $951.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 169.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

