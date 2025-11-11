Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiverr International $FVRR

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 650,672 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 468,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

