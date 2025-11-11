Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,041,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 681,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 207,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $11,693,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CHCT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHCT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,635 shares in the company, valued at $551,729.10. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.