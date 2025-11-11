Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,887 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,650.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

