eCIO Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

eCIO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.4% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,109,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.