Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $830,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.4%

VRT stock opened at $187.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

