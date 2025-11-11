Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,118 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,172.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

