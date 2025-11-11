Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $258.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.55 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

