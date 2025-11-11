Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 54,395 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LendingClub by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 1,368,057 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,523 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 26.4% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,095,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $40,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,461.34. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,293 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.51. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

