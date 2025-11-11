Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,938,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.