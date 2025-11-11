Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

