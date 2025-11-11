Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$48.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.28. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$43.84 and a 12 month high of C$63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

